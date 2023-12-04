West Lindsey road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
West Lindsey's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A46, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Carholme roundabout to Skellingthorpe roundabout, carriageway closure due to maintenance work, diversion via local authority network.
• A1, from 8pm December 9 to 5am December 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Twyford to Markham Moor, slip road and lane closures due to barrier repairs, diversion via national highways and local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.