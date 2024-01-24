Register
West Lindsey road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

West Lindsey's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 24th Jan 2024, 12:23 GMT
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

A180, from 8pm January 22 to 5.30am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

A46, from 8pm January 23 to 5am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Carholme roundabout to Skellingthorpe roundabout, Lane closures for electrical works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.