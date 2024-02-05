West Lindsey road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
West Lindsey's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A180, from 8pm February 10 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Stallingborough, Lane closures for structure survey.
• A180, from 9pm February 19 to 5am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brockelsby, Lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.