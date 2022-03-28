West Lindsey road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

West Lindsey's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And they are both are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A160, from 8pm April 4 to 5am April 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 5, slip road closure for carriageway repair works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A180, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 westbound, Brocklesby Interchange, slip road closure for carriageway repairs, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.