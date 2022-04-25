West Lindsey road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

West Lindsey's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A160, from 8pm May 6 to 5.30am May 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Stallingbrough, slip road closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A180, from 8pm May 9 to 5.30am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Greatcoates, slip road closures for general cleaning and maintenance works, diversion via National highways and Local authority network.