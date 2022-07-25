West Lindsey road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

West Lindsey's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• M180, from 8pm July 28 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A160, from 8pm August 2 to 6am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 5, slip road closure for survey works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.