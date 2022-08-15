West Lindsey road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Lindsey's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A160, from 8pm August 16 to 5.30am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Stallingbrough to Greatcoats, slip road closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via National highways network and local authority network.

• A180, from 8pm August 17 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Great coates, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance.