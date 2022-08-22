West Lindsey road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Lindsey's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A46, from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby to Carholme, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Hykeham to Doddington, diversion route due to works on behalf of Lincolnshire Highways.