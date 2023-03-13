West Lindsey road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

West Lindsey's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A1, from 8pm March 14 to 5am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Weston to Tuxford, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A180, from 8pm March 20 to 5am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closure for technology works.

