West Lindsey road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

West Lindsey's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A180, from 9pm April 3 to 6am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closures for barrier repair.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A180, from 8pm April 13 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Brocklesby to Barnetby, Lane closures for barrier repair works.