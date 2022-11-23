West Lindsey takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A West Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
38 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Wok Star, a takeaway at 94a High Street, Blyton was given the score after assessment on October 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of West Lindsey's 68 takeaways with ratings, 41 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.