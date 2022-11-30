West Lindsey takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A West Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
Trinity Fish Bar, a takeaway at 80 Trinity Street, Gainsborough was given the score after assessment on October 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of West Lindsey's 68 takeaways with ratings, 41 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.