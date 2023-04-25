Register
West Lindsey takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A West Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:37 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A West Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Mandarin, a takeaway at 71 High Street, Saxilby was given the score after assessment on March 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of West Lindsey's 64 takeaways with ratings, 43 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.