West Lindsey takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A West Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:37 BST
Mandarin, a takeaway at 71 High Street, Saxilby was given the score after assessment on March 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of West Lindsey's 64 takeaways with ratings, 43 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.