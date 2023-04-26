West Lindsey takeaway given new food hygiene rating

Register
A West Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:15 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Mandarin, a takeaway at 71 High Street, Saxilby was given the score after assessment on March 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of West Lindsey's 64 takeaways with ratings, 43 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.