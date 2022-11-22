West Lindsey takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A West Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
36 minutes ago
Bono's Pizza, a takeaway at 16 Victoria Road, Keelby was given the score after assessment on October 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of West Lindsey's 68 takeaways with ratings, 42 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.