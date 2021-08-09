181 further coronavirus cases in South Kesteven

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in South Kesteven increased by 181 over the weekend, official figures show.

A total of 9,884 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in South Kesteven when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 9 (Monday), up from 9,703 on Friday.

The rate of infection in South Kesteven now stands at 6,901 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 9,415.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 80,220 over the period, to 6,094,243.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in South Kesteven.

The dashboard shows 272 people had died in the area by August 9 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 10,306 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Kesteven.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in South Kesteven have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 93,034 people had received both jabs by August 8 (Sunday) – 77% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 74% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.