210 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in South Kesteven

The number of coronavirus cases in South Kesteven increased by 210 over the weekend, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 10,363 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in South Kesteven when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 16 (Monday), up from 10,153 on Friday.

The rate of infection in South Kesteven now stands at 7,236 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 9,724.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 83,745 over the period, to 6,295,613 – although the latest figure does not include the number of new cases in Wales due to a technical issue reported by Public Health Wales.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in South Kesteven.

The dashboard shows 274 people had died in the area by August 16 (Monday) – up from 272 on Friday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 10,354 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Kesteven.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that four in five people in South Kesteven have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 95,339 people had received both jabs by August 15 (Sunday) – 79% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 76% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.