248 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in South Kesteven

The number of coronavirus cases in South Kesteven increased by 248 over the bank holiday weekend, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 11,451 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in South Kesteven when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 31 (Tuesday), up from 11,203 on Friday.

The rate of infection in South Kesteven now stands at 7,995 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 10,398.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 123,182 over the period, to 6,789,581.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the bank holiday weekend in South Kesteven.

The dashboard shows 280 people had died in the area by August 31 (Tuesday) – up from 278 on Friday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is an increase on two the previous week.

They were among 10,486 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Kesteven.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in South Kesteven have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 99,992 people had received both jabs by August 30 (Monday) – 83% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 78% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.