306 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in South Kesteven

The number of coronavirus cases in South Kesteven increased by 306 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 27,682 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in South Kesteven when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 7 (Friday), up from 27,376 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in South Kesteven now stands at 19,328 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 21,235.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 178,163 over the period, to 14,193,228.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in South Kesteven.

The dashboard shows 309 people had died in the area by January 7 (Friday) – up from 308 on Thursday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 11,897 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Kesteven.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in South Kesteven have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 108,565 people had received both jabs by January 6 (Thursday) – 84% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 83% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.