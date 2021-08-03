41 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in South Kesteven

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in South Kesteven increased by 41 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 9,496 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in South Kesteven when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 3 (Tuesday), up from 9,455 on Monday.

The rate of infection in South Kesteven now stands at 6,667 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 9,191.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 21,466 over the period, to 5,923,820.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in South Kesteven.

The dashboard shows 272 people had died in the area by August 3 (Tuesday) – up from 271 on Monday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 10,273 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Kesteven.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in South Kesteven have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 91,049 people had received both jabs by August 2 (Monday) – 76% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 73% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.