87 further coronavirus cases in South Kesteven

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in South Kesteven increased by 87 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 10,521 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in South Kesteven when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 18 (Wednesday), up from 10,434 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in South Kesteven now stands at 7,346 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 9,814.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 33,646 over the period, to 6,355,887.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in South Kesteven.

The dashboard shows 274 people had died in the area by August 18 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Tuesday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 10,373 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Kesteven.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that four in five people in South Kesteven have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 96,095 people had received both jabs by August 17 (Tuesday) – 80% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 77% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.