98 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in South Kesteven

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in South Kesteven increased by 98 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 37,800 cases had been confirmed in South Kesteven when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 4 (Friday), up from 37,702 on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cumulative rate of infection in South Kesteven, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 26,392 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 28,616.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 44,485 over the period, to 19,119,181.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in South Kesteven.

The dashboard shows 325 people had died in the area by March 4 (Friday) – up from 324 on Thursday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on four the previous week.

They were among 12,891 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Kesteven.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in South Kesteven have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 94,206 people had received a booster or third dose by March 3 (Thursday) – 73% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 111,610 people (86%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 66% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Around 11,000 historical vaccinations carried out across England in 2021 have been included in today's figures.