Drop in visits to A&E at United Lincolnshire Hospitals last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at United Lincolnshire Hospitals last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 17,626 patients visited A&E at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust in June.
That was a drop of 3% on the 18,183 visits recorded during May, and 8% lower than the 19,202 patients seen in June 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in June 2020, there were 13,058 visits to A&E departments run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 35% were via minor injury units.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was in line with May, and the same number as were seen during June 2021.
At United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust:
In June:
There were three booked appointments, down from four in May
62% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
1,935 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 11% of patients
Of those, 692 were delayed by more than 12 hours
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in May:
The median time to treatment was 55 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
Around 4% of patients left before being treated