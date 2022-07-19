Drop in visits to A&E at United Lincolnshire Hospitals last month

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

Fewer patients visited A&E at United Lincolnshire Hospitals last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 17,626 patients visited A&E at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust in June.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was a drop of 3% on the 18,183 visits recorded during May, and 8% lower than the 19,202 patients seen in June 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in June 2020, there were 13,058 visits to A&E departments run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 35% were via minor injury units.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was in line with May, and the same number as were seen during June 2021.

At United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust:

In June:

There were three booked appointments, down from four in May

62% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

1,935 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 11% of patients

Of those, 692 were delayed by more than 12 hours

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in May:

The median time to treatment was 55 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times