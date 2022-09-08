Drop in visits to A&E at United Lincolnshire Hospitals last month
NHS England figures show 16,494 patients visited A&E at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust in August.
Fewer patients visited A&E at United Lincolnshire Hospitals last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
That was a drop of 9% on the 18,112 visits recorded during July, and 5% lower than the 17,326 patients seen in August 2021.
The figures show attendances were below the levels seen two years ago – in August 2020, there were 16,733 visits to A&E departments run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 33% were via minor injury units.
Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.
That was a decrease of 8% compared to July, and the same number as were seen during August 2021.
At United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust:
In August:
There were eight booked appointments, down from 11 in July
59% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
2,180 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 13% of patients
Of those, 1,088 were delayed by more than 12 hours
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in July:
The median time to treatment was 64 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
Around 6% of patients left before being treated