Drop in visits to A&E at United Lincolnshire Hospitals last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at United Lincolnshire Hospitals last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 16,494 patients visited A&E at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust in August.

That was a drop of 9% on the 18,112 visits recorded during July, and 5% lower than the 17,326 patients seen in August 2021.

The figures show attendances were below the levels seen two years ago – in August 2020, there were 16,733 visits to A&E departments run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals.

​The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care​ – while 33% were via minor injury units.

Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 8% compared to July, and the same number as were seen during August 2021.

At United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust:

In August:

There were eight booked appointments, down from 11 in July

59% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

2,180 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 13% of patients

Of those, 1,088 were delayed by more than 12 hours

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in July:

The median time to treatment was 64 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times