Food hygiene ratings given to four South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 2: Il Mulino at 42 North Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on May 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: The Square at 13 Market Place, Market Deeping, Lincolnshire; rated on May 19

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 4: Neptune Fish Bar at 59 London Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on May 19