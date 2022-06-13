Food hygiene ratings given to four South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 2: Il Mulino at 42 North Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on May 18
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Square at 13 Market Place, Market Deeping, Lincolnshire; rated on May 19
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 4: Neptune Fish Bar at 59 London Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on May 19
• Rated 3: Top Hot Pizza & Kebab at 1 South Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on May 18