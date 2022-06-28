Food hygiene ratings given to four South Kesteven establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Digbys Cafe at Guildhall Arts Centre, St Peters Hill, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: BaxterStorey � Grantham Book Services at Trent Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on May 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Raymond Mays - JD Wetherspoon at 44-48 North Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on June 16

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: