Food hygiene ratings given to four South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Digbys Cafe at Guildhall Arts Centre, St Peters Hill, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on June 14
• Rated 5: BaxterStorey � Grantham Book Services at Trent Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on May 18
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Raymond Mays - JD Wetherspoon at 44-48 North Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on June 16
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: The Spice Merchant at 77 Manor Way, Deeping St James, Lincolnshire; rated on June 1