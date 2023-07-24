Register
Food hygiene ratings given to four South Kesteven establishments

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:18 BST

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Dragon Inn at 15 London Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on June 28

• Rated 4: Angelos Coffee Ltd at 61 Welby Street, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on June 27

• Rated 3: Terrie’s at 23 Westgate, Grantham; rated on June 27

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: Waggon & Horses Bar & Grill Limited at Waggon And Horses, 57 High Street, Caythorpe, Lincolnshire; rated on June 27