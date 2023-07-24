Food hygiene ratings given to four South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Dragon Inn at 15 London Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on June 28
• Rated 4: Angelos Coffee Ltd at 61 Welby Street, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on June 27
• Rated 3: Terrie’s at 23 Westgate, Grantham; rated on June 27
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: Waggon & Horses Bar & Grill Limited at Waggon And Horses, 57 High Street, Caythorpe, Lincolnshire; rated on June 27