Food hygiene ratings given to nine South Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cakes & Co at 14 Stamford Walk, St Marys Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on February 2
• Rated 5: A1 Stadium Diner & Compass Bar at A1 Truckstop, Bourne Road, Colsterworth, Lincolnshire; rated on January 31
• Rated 4: Hong Kong Restaurant at 5-6 All Saints Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on January 10
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Bourne Town Football Club (The Wakes Club) at Bourne Town Football Club Abbey Lawn, Abbey Road, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on February 1
• Rated 4: The Bell at 2 Bridge Street, Deeping St James, Lincolnshire; rated on January 11
• Rated 3: The Whistle Stop Inn at The Whistle Stop, Main Road, Tallington, Lincolnshire; rated on January 10
• Rated 3: Grantham Snooker & Pool Club at 23c St Peters Hill, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on January 9
• Rated 2: The Gregory Arms at The Drift, Harlaxton, Lincolnshire; rated on January 11
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Doner's Deliz at 41 Cambridge Road, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on December 19