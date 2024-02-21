Food hygiene ratings given to six South Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Ali's Breakfast House & Takeaway at 68 Westgate, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on February 14
• Rated 5: Planet Bake at Long Bennington Business Park, Main Road, Long Bennington, Lincolnshire; rated on February 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Recruiting Sergeant at 10 High Street, Great Gonerby, Lincolnshire; rated on February 16
• Rated 5: The New Inn at West Street, Folkingham, Lincolnshire; rated on February 15
• Rated 2: The Fortescue Arms at Fortescue Arms, 27 High Street, Billingborough, Lincolnshire; rated on January 10
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Happy Gate at 82 New Beacon Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on February 8