Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to six South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 21st Feb 2024, 17:36 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Ali's Breakfast House & Takeaway at 68 Westgate, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: Planet Bake at Long Bennington Business Park, Main Road, Long Bennington, Lincolnshire; rated on February 14

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Recruiting Sergeant at 10 High Street, Great Gonerby, Lincolnshire; rated on February 16

• Rated 5: The New Inn at West Street, Folkingham, Lincolnshire; rated on February 15

• Rated 2: The Fortescue Arms at Fortescue Arms, 27 High Street, Billingborough, Lincolnshire; rated on January 10

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Happy Gate at 82 New Beacon Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on February 8