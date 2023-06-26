Food hygiene ratings given to three South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 1: Kew's Garden Cafe at Unit 6 Crown Walk, West Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on May 30
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: Bourne Pizza and Kebabs at 6 Abbey Road, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on June 1
• Rated 4: Golden Palace at North Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on June 1