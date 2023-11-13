Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to three South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 13th Nov 2023, 16:11 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

• Rated 1: Pizza Express at 1 High Street, St Martins, Stamford; rated on October 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 4: Thorold Arms at Main Street, Marston, Lincolnshire; rated on October 18

• Rated 2: Hare & Hounds at Village Street, Greatford, Lincolnshire; rated on October 18