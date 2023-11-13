Food hygiene ratings given to three South Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 1: Pizza Express at 1 High Street, St Martins, Stamford; rated on October 18
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 4: Thorold Arms at Main Street, Marston, Lincolnshire; rated on October 18
• Rated 2: Hare & Hounds at Village Street, Greatford, Lincolnshire; rated on October 18