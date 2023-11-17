Food hygiene ratings given to three South Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
The following ratings have been given to two pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 4: Bourne Rugby Club at Bourne Rugby Football Club, Milking Nook Drove, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on October 23
• Rated 4: Robin Hood & Little John at The Robin Hood, Aslackby, Lincolnshire; rated on October 23
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Hot and Spice at 64 North Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on October 23