Food hygiene ratings given to three South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Nov 2023, 10:12 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs

The following ratings have been given to two pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 4: Bourne Rugby Club at Bourne Rugby Football Club, Milking Nook Drove, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on October 23

• Rated 4: Robin Hood & Little John at The Robin Hood, Aslackby, Lincolnshire; rated on October 23

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 4: Hot and Spice at 64 North Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on October 23