Food hygiene ratings given to two South Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Wishing Well Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at 21 Main Road, Dyke, Lincolnshire was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 19.
And Alma Park Fish Bar, a takeaway at 13 Alma Park Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire was given a score of two on October 20.