Food hygiene ratings given to two South Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Hurdler, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Hurdler Inn, 93 New Cross Road, Stamford, Lincolnshire was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 21.
Advertisement
And Finkin's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 20a High Street, Grantham was given a score of four on November 21.