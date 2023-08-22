Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
https://api.ratings.food.gov.uk/
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 13:45 BST

The Leaf, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 35 West Street, Bourne was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 27.

And The Pizza Place, a takeaway at 19-19a Market Place, Grantham, Lincolnshire was also given a score of four on May 19.