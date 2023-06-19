Food hygiene ratings given to two South Kesteven restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Taj Mahal, at 1 The Precincts, The Deepings Centre, Market Deeping was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 24.
And Oblio's Deli and Bistro, at 90 Westgate, Grantham was given a score of zero on May 25.
It means that of South Kesteven's 193 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 161 (83%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.