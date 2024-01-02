Food hygiene ratings given to two South Kesteven takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Wellies Fish & Chips, at 161 Huntingtower Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 6.
And Satisfy House, at 22 Wharf Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire was given a score of three on December 5.
It means that of South Kesteven's 102 takeaways with ratings, 61 (60%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.