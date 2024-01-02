Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two South Kesteven takeaways

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 10:19 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Wellies Fish & Chips, at 161 Huntingtower Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 6.

And Satisfy House, at 22 Wharf Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire was given a score of three on December 5.

It means that of South Kesteven's 102 takeaways with ratings, 61 (60%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.