Food hygiene ratings handed to 16 South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:23 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Trickling Tap Ltd at 14 Market Place, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on August 30

• Rated 5: Baker's at sixtytwo at 62 Main Road, Long Bennington, Lincolnshire; rated on August 22

• Rated 5: BB's at Boundary Mill Stores, Old Great North Road, Great Gonerby, Lincolnshire; rated on August 22

• Rated 5: The Conduit Tea Gardens at Conduit Tea Gardens, 3 Conduit Lane, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on August 22

• Rated 5: Namaste Dining at 53-57 London Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on April 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Old Bank (inc. K Town Chicken, Chik Box, 88th Street, Value Mighty, S) at 54-56 High Street, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: The Cholmeley Arms at Cholmeley Arms, Village Street, Burton Coggles, Lincolnshire; rated on August 24

• Rated 5: The White Horse at 4 Church Street, Baston, Lincolnshire; rated on August 23

• Rated 5: The Goat Inn at 155 Spalding Road, Deeping St James, Lincolnshire; rated on August 15

• Rated 5: The Fox & Hounds at Fox And Hounds, 6 High Street, Castle Bytham, Lincolnshire; rated on June 29

Takeaways

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Fortune House at 1 Welby Street, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Mona Lisa Pizzeria at 14 Castlegate, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on August 30

• Rated 5: Cecil Street Fish Bar at 57 Cecil Street, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on August 29

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 3 Bridge End Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on August 21

• Rated 5: Zorba at 40 Broad Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on March 14

• Rated 3: Carlos Pizzas at 2 South Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on May 17