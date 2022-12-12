Food hygiene ratings handed to 17 South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Brownlow Arms at Brownlow Arms, High Road, Hough On The Hill, Lincolnshire; rated on December 6

• Rated 5: Cinco Lounge at 39 Isaac Newton Shopping Centre, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on December 5

• Rated 5: The Slanted Door Ltd at 43 St Marys Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on December 1

• Rated 5: Aloha Foods Co at 12 St Johns Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on November 30

• Rated 5: Woody's Bar & Lake View Restaurant at Woody'S Woodland Waters Caravan Park, Willoughby Road, Ancaster, Lincolnshire; rated on November 25

• Rated 5: Borderville Sports Centre - New College Stamford at Borderville Sports Centre, Rhyall Road, Stamford; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: ESS at Prince William Gloucester Barracks at Prince William Of Gloucester B, Somerby Road, Ropsley, Lincolnshire; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: Kitchen and Coffee at 77 Westgate, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on November 15

• Rated 4: Lakeside Bar and Restaurant at Tallington Lakes Bar & Restaurant, Tallington Lakes, Tallington, Lincolnshire; rated on November 17

• Rated 3: Wilf's at Pointon Village Hall, Millthorpe Road, Pointon, Lincolnshire; rated on November 17

• Rated 3: Kanchhi at 11 Broad Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on November 16

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Newton's Wine Bar & Tapas at 40 North Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on December 2

• Rated 5: The Stamford Post at 7 Sheep Market, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on December 1

• Rated 5: The Horseshoe at Peterborough Road, Thurlby, Lincolnshire; rated on November 29

• Rated 5: The Anchor (Bourne) Ltd at The Anchor Inn, 44 East Gate, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on November 23

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: The Boundary and River Restaurant at 64 High Street, Market Deeping, Lincolnshire; rated on November 16