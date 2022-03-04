Food hygiene ratings handed to 19 South Kesteven establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 19 of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Mama Liz's at 9a North Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: Zada Restaurant at 13 St Marys Hill, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: The Little Teapot at 27 Wherrys Lane, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on February 19

• Rated 5: Cherry Holt Road Cafe at Cherry Holt Road, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on February 17

• Rated 5: Grantham & District Indoor Bowling Club at Trent Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on February 10

• Rated 5: Syston Park Farm Shop & Cafe at Syston Park, Syston, Lincolnshire; rated on February 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And 10 ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Waterton Arms at Waterton Arms, 68-70 Church Street, Deeping St James, Lincolnshire; rated on February 25

• Rated 5: China Hand at 36 North Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: Stoke Rochford Catering - Stoke Rochford Golf Club at Great North Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on February 23

• Rated 5: The Jolly Brewer at 30 Foundry Road, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on February 19

• Rated 5: The Recruiting Sergeant at 10 High Street, Great Gonerby, Lincolnshire; rated on February 19

• Rated 5: Green Man at 24 High Street, Ropsley, Lincolnshire; rated on February 18

• Rated 5: The Red Lion (Pub & Cafe) at The Red Lion Inn, 62 High Street, Caythorpe, Lincolnshire; rated on February 18

• Rated 5: The Cosy Club at The Old Delivery Office, Horseshoe Lane, Stamford; rated on February 17

• Rated 5: The White Horse at 4 Church Street, Baston, Lincolnshire; rated on February 17

• Rated 5: The Angel Inn at 13 Church Street, South Witham, Lincolnshire; rated on February 15

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Happy Gate at 82 New Beacon Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: Taprobane at 4 Welby Street, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on February 22