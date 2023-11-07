Food hygiene ratings handed to 22 South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 22 of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 22 of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Moto Hospitality at Moto Service Area, Old Great North Road, Great Gonerby, Lincolnshire; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: The Grounded Coffee Shop at Stamford Arts Centre, 27 St Marys Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on October 24

• Rated 5: The Ranch at The Deepings Caravan Park, Towngate East, Market Deeping, Lincolnshire; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Wild Heart Cafe at Unit 3 Angel Precinct, North Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on October 18

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Cafe@eventus at Eventus, Sunderland Road, Northfields Industrial Estate, Market Deeping; rated on August 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And nine ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The London Inn at 4 St Johns Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Grimsthorpe Shoot at Grimsthorpe Estate Shooting Ground, Edenham, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on October 27

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Edwards at 27 Market Place, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: Taboo at 99 Westgate, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: Bourne Freemasons Club at Unit 1/2 Roman Bank, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: The Reindeer at Long Bennington at 22 Main Road, Long Bennington, Lincolnshire; rated on October 25

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Stag Inn at Church Street, Barkston, Lincolnshire; rated on October 24

• Rated 5: The Square at 13 Market Place, Market Deeping, Lincolnshire; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: The Houblon Arms at Oasby, Grantham; rated on October 16

Takeaways

Plus eight ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Deeping Kebab House at 14 Market Place, Market Deeping, Lincolnshire; rated on October 25

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: George's No.2 at Unit 1 Holt House Business Centre, Cherry Holt Road, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: Wok This Way at 9 North Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: Zen Chinese Takeaway at 39 St Leonards Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: Nova Pizzas at 69 Manor Way, Deeping St James, Lincolnshire; rated on October 24

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Pangs Takeaway at Unit 5 Marville Court, Crowson Way, Deeping St James, Lincolnshire; rated on October 24

• Rated 5: Top Hut Pizza & Kebab at 1 South Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on October 23