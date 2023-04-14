Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to five South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:32 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: McDonald's Restaurant at Milestone Road, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: The Bombay Cottage at Bombay Cottage Restaurant, Scotgate, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on April 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Castle Inn at 11 High Street, Castle Bytham, Lincolnshire; rated on April 12

• Rated 4: Nags Head at The Nags Head, 2 Abbey Road, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on March 15

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 4: Riceland Takeaway at 34 Church Street, Deeping St James, Lincolnshire; rated on March 20