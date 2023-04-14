Food hygiene ratings handed to five South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

Advertisement

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: McDonald's Restaurant at Milestone Road, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: The Bombay Cottage at Bombay Cottage Restaurant, Scotgate, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on April 4

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Castle Inn at 11 High Street, Castle Bytham, Lincolnshire; rated on April 12

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 4: Nags Head at The Nags Head, 2 Abbey Road, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on March 15

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

Advertisement

Advertisement