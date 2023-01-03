Food hygiene ratings handed to four South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Istanbul Grill at 26-27 High Street, Grantham; rated on December 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Cholmeley Arms & Berry's Farm Shop at Cholmeley Arms, Village Street, Burton Coggles, Lincolnshire; rated on December 9
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 4: Alma Park Fish Bar at 13 Alma Park Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on December 7
• Rated 4: Hot 'n' Spice at Unit 4 Marville Court, Thackers Way, Deeping St James, Lincolnshire; rated on December 7