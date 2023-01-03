Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Food hygiene ratings handed to four South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

• Rated 4: Istanbul Grill at 26-27 High Street, Grantham; rated on December 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: The Cholmeley Arms & Berry's Farm Shop at Cholmeley Arms, Village Street, Burton Coggles, Lincolnshire; rated on December 9

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 4: Alma Park Fish Bar at 13 Alma Park Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on December 7

• Rated 4: Hot 'n' Spice at Unit 4 Marville Court, Thackers Way, Deeping St James, Lincolnshire; rated on December 7