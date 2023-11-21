Food hygiene ratings handed to four South Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Pinch Food Ltd at Park Air Systems, Whitley Way, Northfields Industrial Estate, Market Deeping; rated on November 14
• Rated 5: The Crown Hotel at Crown Hotel, 6 All Saints Place, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on November 7
• Rated 5: Bakelicious at PE6 ; rated on November 6
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Dees Fish Bar at 51 West Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on October 27