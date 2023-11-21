Food hygiene ratings handed to four South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Pinch Food Ltd at Park Air Systems, Whitley Way, Northfields Industrial Estate, Market Deeping; rated on November 14

• Rated 5: The Crown Hotel at Crown Hotel, 6 All Saints Place, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on November 7

• Rated 5: Bakelicious at PE6 ; rated on November 6

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway: