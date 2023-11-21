Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to four South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 21st Nov 2023, 10:15 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Pinch Food Ltd at Park Air Systems, Whitley Way, Northfields Industrial Estate, Market Deeping; rated on November 14

• Rated 5: The Crown Hotel at Crown Hotel, 6 All Saints Place, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on November 7

• Rated 5: Bakelicious at PE6 ; rated on November 6

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 4: Dees Fish Bar at 51 West Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on October 27