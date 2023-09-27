Food hygiene ratings handed to nine South Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Amore at 2-3 Cheyne Lane, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on September 19
• Rated 5: Second Helpings - Stamford at Barnhill Methodist Church, 11 Barn Hill, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on September 19
• Rated 5: The Grounded Coffee Shop at Stamford Arts Centre, 27 St Marys Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on September 19
• Rated 5: Planet Bake - Long Bennington Sports Pavillion at Sports Pavillion, Main Road, Long Bennington, Lincolnshire; rated on September 16
• Rated 5: JandJ Alpacas at Meadow Farm, Clensey Lane, Dry Doddington, Lincolnshire; rated on September 15
• Rated 5: Asda Express Diner at Asda Stores Ltd, Union Street, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on September 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: White Horse at 27 Church Street, Market Deeping, Lincolnshire; rated on August 23
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: J C Malaysian Chinese Takeaway at 157 New Beacon Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on September 18
• Rated 5: The Abbey Road Kitchen Ltd at 14 Abbey Road, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on August 23