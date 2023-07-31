Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to seven South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st Jul 2023, 10:12 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Side House Coffee Shop at Village Hall House, 94 Main Street, Claypole, Lincolnshire; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: McDonalds at Great North Road, Colsterworth; rated on July 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Six Bells at Main Street, Witham On The Hill, Lincolnshire; rated on July 14

• Rated 4: The Royal Oak at The Royal Oak Inn, 27 High Street, Swayfield, Lincolnshire; rated on July 6

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Sourdough Pizza at 3 Welby Street, Grantham; rated on July 20

• Rated 3: UK1 Pizza & Kebabs at 9 Abbey Road, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on March 20

• Rated 2: Chilli Hut / Delightful Desserts at 66 North Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on July 5