Food hygiene ratings handed to seven South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 4th Aug 2023, 09:55 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Sandra's Corner at 19 London Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on August 2

• Rated 5: The Boba Bar at 17a Market Place, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on March 28

• Rated 5: RAF Barkston Heath Aircrew Feeder at NG32; rated on February 22

• Rated 4: Costa Coffee at Unit 1 The Burghley Centre, Hereward Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on May 19

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Priory at 159 Dysart Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on August 2

• Rated 5: Frankies Bourne Ltd at 6 South Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on May 30

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Pancha Time at 10 Welby Street, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on July 13