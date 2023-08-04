Food hygiene ratings handed to seven South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Sandra's Corner at 19 London Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on August 2
• Rated 5: The Boba Bar at 17a Market Place, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on March 28
• Rated 5: RAF Barkston Heath Aircrew Feeder at NG32; rated on February 22
• Rated 4: Costa Coffee at Unit 1 The Burghley Centre, Hereward Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on May 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Priory at 159 Dysart Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on August 2
• Rated 5: Frankies Bourne Ltd at 6 South Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on May 30
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Pancha Time at 10 Welby Street, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on July 13