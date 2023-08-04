Food hygiene ratings handed to seven South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Sandra's Corner at 19 London Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on August 2

• Rated 5: The Boba Bar at 17a Market Place, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on March 28

• Rated 5: RAF Barkston Heath Aircrew Feeder at NG32; rated on February 22

• Rated 4: Costa Coffee at Unit 1 The Burghley Centre, Hereward Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on May 19

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Priory at 159 Dysart Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on August 2

• Rated 5: Frankies Bourne Ltd at 6 South Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on May 30

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: