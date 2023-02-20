Food hygiene ratings handed to six South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 3: Taj Mahal at 1 The Precincts, The Deepings Centre, Market Deeping; rated on January 25

• Rated 3: Bombay Brasserie at 11 London Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on January 24

• Rated 1: 7 Cafe at 7-8 Bluecourt, Guildhall Street, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on January 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 1: The Gregory Arms at The Drift, Harlaxton, Lincolnshire; rated on January 24

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 4: Asia Noodle Bar at 51 Bridge End Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on January 24