Food hygiene ratings handed to six South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 3: Taj Mahal at 1 The Precincts, The Deepings Centre, Market Deeping; rated on January 25
• Rated 3: Bombay Brasserie at 11 London Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on January 24
• Rated 1: 7 Cafe at 7-8 Bluecourt, Guildhall Street, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on January 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 1: The Gregory Arms at The Drift, Harlaxton, Lincolnshire; rated on January 24
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 4: Asia Noodle Bar at 51 Bridge End Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on January 24
• Rated 2: Saagar Tandoori at 17 London Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on January 26