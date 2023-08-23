Food hygiene ratings handed to six South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Starbucks at Grantham Railway Station, Station Road West, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Totemic Ltd at Totemic House, Caunt Road, Springfield Business Park, Grantham; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Ela Cafe at 31a High Street, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on August 14

• Rated 5: Ken Chinese Restaurant at 47 London Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on August 14

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Blue Pig Inn at 9 Vine Street, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on August 14

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: