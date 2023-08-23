Food hygiene ratings handed to six South Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Starbucks at Grantham Railway Station, Station Road West, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on August 16
• Rated 5: Totemic Ltd at Totemic House, Caunt Road, Springfield Business Park, Grantham; rated on August 16
• Rated 5: Ela Cafe at 31a High Street, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on August 14
• Rated 5: Ken Chinese Restaurant at 47 London Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on August 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Blue Pig Inn at 9 Vine Street, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on August 14
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: The Pizza Place at 19-19a Market Place, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on May 19