Food hygiene ratings handed to three South Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
The following rating has been given to one pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: The Welby Arms at Welby Arms, The Green, Allington, Lincolnshire; rated on October 25
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: Neptune Fish Bar at 59 London Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on October 25
• Rated 3: Munch at 31 St Peters Hill, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on October 25