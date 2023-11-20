Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to three South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 20th Nov 2023, 14:39 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs

The following rating has been given to one pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: The Welby Arms at Welby Arms, The Green, Allington, Lincolnshire; rated on October 25

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 4: Neptune Fish Bar at 59 London Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on October 25

• Rated 3: Munch at 31 St Peters Hill, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on October 25